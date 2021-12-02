Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,782 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.95. 239,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,760. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

