Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.65 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 89.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $232.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

