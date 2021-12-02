Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $5.95 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

