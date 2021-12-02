Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,458 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. 183,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,384. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

