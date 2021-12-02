Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CPF opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

