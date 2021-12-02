CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,831 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.