CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.91. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 493,247 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEU shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The firm has a market cap of C$461.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

