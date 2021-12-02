ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ChampionX stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

