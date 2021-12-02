Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

