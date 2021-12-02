Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Immunic worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immunic by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.