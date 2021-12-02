Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $804.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $801.23 and its 200-day moving average is $765.02. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $444.26 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

