Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in OptiNose by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

