Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NeuroPace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPCE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPCE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

