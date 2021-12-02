Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 152,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 519.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

