Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 364.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

VHI stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

