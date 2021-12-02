Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CEMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 17,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

