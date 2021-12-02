Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shares of CPKF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $141.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

