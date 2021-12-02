Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.