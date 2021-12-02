Chia Network (XCH) Market Cap Reaches $304.71 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $124.64 or 0.00220895 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $304.71 million and approximately $28.61 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.56 or 0.07957007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,228.45 or 0.99655595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,444,818 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

