Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 109,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

