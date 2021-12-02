Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CIAN stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Cian has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Get Cian alerts:

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.