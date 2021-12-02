CIBC Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

