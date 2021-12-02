Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,268,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

NYSE CI opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.