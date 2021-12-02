CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.99 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

