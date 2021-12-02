Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $128.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

