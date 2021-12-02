Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Cindicator has a total market cap of $32.87 million and $486,207.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

