Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 2,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.
The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.
In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
