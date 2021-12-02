Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 2,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

