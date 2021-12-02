Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 834.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,198 shares of company stock worth $1,704,132 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

