Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 73.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $157.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

