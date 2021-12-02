Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $101,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $240,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

