Citigroup Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $47.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.40.

NYSE TWTR opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. Twitter has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

