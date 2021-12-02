Clarius Group LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

