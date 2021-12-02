Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $259.25 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

