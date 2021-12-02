Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,375 shares of company stock valued at $33,761,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $339.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

