Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

SYY stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

