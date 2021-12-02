Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

