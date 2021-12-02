Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.05

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

CMTG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

