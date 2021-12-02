ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $1.53. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 149,447 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

