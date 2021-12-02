CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.17

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 451385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

