Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 33.1% in November

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.