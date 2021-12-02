Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

