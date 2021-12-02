Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock worth $113,473,512 in the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

