Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $261.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $174.50 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

