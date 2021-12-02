Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

