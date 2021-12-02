Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,004 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.62. 927,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,813,766. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average is $291.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

