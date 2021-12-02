Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

