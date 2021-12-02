Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

