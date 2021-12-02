Coldstack Price Reaches $2.75 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $390,800.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00095271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.39 or 0.07854866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,599.17 or 0.99896666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021220 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

