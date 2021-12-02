Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CXP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 188,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.