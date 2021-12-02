Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.70. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,157,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

